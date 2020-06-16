15-year-old arrested for armed robbery of Kenner convenience store

KENNER, La. (WVUE) -A 15-year-old was arrested Monday night for robbing a Kenner gas station and convenience store at gunpoint.
A Kenner Police spokesman says around 9:15 p.m. Kenner Police received a 911 phone call from the Chevron gas station cashier at 901 West Esplanade Avenue.
The cashier reported she had just been robbed at gunpoint, and provided a description of the suspect and the direction in which he fled.
Within one minute of dispatching the 911 call, the first officer arrived on scene. Assisting officers established a perimeter and began searching for the suspect.
Officers spotted a subject matching the clothing and physical description of the suspect walking in the 900 block of Mayfair Street.
Officers approached the subject who fled on foot, began jumping fences of residential yards of the Holly Heights subdivision.
The suspect was cornered in the rear yard of a residence and began fighting with police.
Police say the teen had a realistic looking BB gun in his waistband, cash from the robbery and the bandanna he used to conceal his face.
The teen was charged with Armed Robbery and Resisting an Officer.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.