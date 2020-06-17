VIDEO: Audubon Zoo welcomes mandrill baby

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -Audubon Zoo welcomed a new addition to its mandrill family on Wednesday, June 3.
This is the second offspring for mother, Jinx, and father, Mapema. Their first offspring, Kofola, was born on July 10, 2018.
“Jinx is taking great care of the infant, nursing it and making sure it’s holding on securely as she moves around,” said Curator of Louisiana Swamp and Jaguar Jungle Liz Wilson. “Mapema is being an awesome dad, sticking close to Jinx and the infant as well as spending time with Kofola.”
Jinx and Mapema were recommended to breed as part of the Association of Zoos and Aquariums’ Species Survival Plan for mandrills, which helps to ensure a genetically diverse population and the long-term sustainability of the species.
Mandrills are the largest and most colorful of the Old World monkeys. Adult male mandrills that have the brightest and most distinctive colors are most attractive to females. Those bright colors on their rear end also help mandrills to follow each other in thick forests habitats. Adult females have duller colors, longer muzzles, and are about half the size of adult males.
All four mandrills have access to their outdoor habitat, so guests may catch a glimpse of the new addition during their Zoo visit.
The sex of the baby will be confirmed in the upcoming weeks. Audubon plans to share updates on social media regarding its sex and name.
