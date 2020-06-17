Bruce: Hot And Dry Through The End Of The Week

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - As a dry northerly flow continues with an upper low northeast of us, expect more dry skies as we round out the week. It will stay hot during the day, and mild temperatures at night. Lots of blue sky and just a few puffy fair weather clouds make for a nice stretch into Father’s Day weekend. High pressure over the Gulf of Mexico will push back to the west by the end of the weekend. That will allow southerly winds from the Gulf to restore moisture. Rain chances return late Sunday for fathers day albeit low chances (20-30% PM) As we get into early next week, expect typical summer coverage of 30 to 40%. The tropics look quiet over the next several days.