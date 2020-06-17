City of New Orleans employee suspended after ‘harmful’ social media post

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -The City of New Orleans suspended a member of its homeland security staff because of harmful posts on social media.
Adam Brickeen shared a Facebook post that reads, “If rioters come to your area, please remember, don’t be a littergug, pick up your brass!”
That’s a reference to gun users to pick up spent shell casings.
The city says the posts are harmful, erroneous and do not reflect the city’s office of homeland security.
Brickeen is now on emergency suspension pending a pre-termination hearing.
