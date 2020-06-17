Democrats & Republicans offer different police reform legislation; La. congressmen & FOP react

“”What does this package do? Three major areas. One is on the area we have to have the right information so that we can direct our resources as a federal government to making sure that the outcomes lead to safe officers and safer suspects in the instances of challenges. That data collection or the information is around making sure that when serious bodily injury occurs or death, that all that information is reported to the FBI,” said Scott. “Using the resources of our grants to reduce the situations and violence in those situations, and finally we look at officer misconduct and the necessity of transparency.