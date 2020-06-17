Democrats & Republicans offer different police reform legislation; La. congressmen & FOP react

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - With competing police reform legislation on Capitol Hill, some Louisiana Congressmen discussed what they think should ultimately happen, and a local attorney for a police organization says officers have to make quick decisions and ending their legal protections would hurt recruiting.
Democrats’ proposed “George Floyd Justice in Policing Act” would limit legal protections for police, ban choke holds, create a national database related to excessive force and calls for other significant changes related to policing.
Congressman Cedric Richmond, a Democrat from New Orleans, is a member of the House Judiciary Committee which spent hours discussing the Democrats’ legislative package on Wednesday as part of the mark-up process. Richmond commented on key points of Democrats’ proposals in an interview with FOX 8 before the hearing began.
“This will be driven by those voices that are out on the streets demanding justice and equity and fair treatment, so I believe that the Senate will pass it, they just don’t know it yet,” said Richmond.
But Republicans in Congress have their own package of legislation designed to reform policing across America.
Among other things, the GOP legislation would enhance requirements for agencies to compile use-of-force requirements under the proposed George Floyd and Walter Scott Notification Act and create the Breonna Taylor Notification Act that would allow for the tracking of “no-knock” warrants. Taylor was killed when officers barged into her home in Kentucky.
Tim Scott, an African American Republican senator from South Carolina is the lead senator for the GOP legislation.
“”What does this package do? Three major areas. One is on the area we have to have the right information so that we can direct our resources as a federal government to making sure that the outcomes lead to safe officers and safer suspects in the instances of challenges. That data collection or the information is around making sure that when serious bodily injury occurs or death, that all that information is reported to the FBI,” said Scott. “Using the resources of our grants to reduce the situations and violence in those situations, and finally we look at officer misconduct and the necessity of transparency.
Richmond said Democrats also want changes on what is known as “qualified immunity” for police officers.
“We could change qualified immunity so that officers, unless they are within the procedures that were taught that they do not get the immunity that too many of them enjoy and make it hard for families to recoup damages when excessive force is used and it results in a loss of life,” Richmond said.
Donovan Livaccari serves as a local attorney for the Fraternal Order of Police.
“It will make it more difficult to recruit and retain police officers moving forward if qualified immunity is changed in any significant way,” said Livaccari. “Police officers are human beings like everybody else and they have to be able to take in all of the information that they have, and quickly make decisions. They don’t always make the right decision, but we don’t want that to interfere with people’s willingness to perform the job.”
U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy of Louisiana said on the qualified immunity argument he would prefer a legislative approach to any changes over leaving it up to the Supreme Court.
“So, I do think it would be wise if law enforcement and advocates for modification could come together. It would be better to have a legislative solution than the Supreme Court to toss it totally out. If the Supreme Court tosses it totally out, then law enforcement is really going to be squeezed. I don’t want law enforcement to be squeezed I want them to practice within the scope of their training, see if we can figure out how to do that,” said Cassidy.
Livaccari said just as doctors need malpractice insurance, police officers count on legal protections as they do a difficult job.
“And it’s a similar circumstance with police officers in that without those protections in place it’s difficult to convince people to take those kinds of risks, to risk their homes, their families, their whatever they may have for what’s generally not very substantial salaries, so I do think it would have a significant impact on recruitment and retention,” Livaccari said as he referred to the possibility of having qualified immunity taken away.
And Richmond said also under the Democrats' legislation officers would be required to intervene if they see their colleagues using excessive force.
“We would set up a duty for police officers to intervene if another police officer is using excessive force, so you saw the police officers watching as George Floyd died. This would create a duty on those other officers to intervene to save his life and I think that, that is significant especially for those law enforcement officers who are good people, but may not want to violate the blue code,” said Richmond.
