Health officials facing obstacles getting information with contact tracing

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - State health officials face a challenge in their fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We think this is a very powerful tool and we really are asking, begging really for the public’s cooperation in it,” Joseph Kanter, with the Louisiana Department of Health, said.
The Louisiana Department of Health is begging the public to cooperate with contact tracers.
It’s something a state health officer tells fox 8 is a problem right now.
Kanter, with the Louisiana Department of Health, stresses the importance of contact tracing during this global pandemic, but health officials are facing obstacles getting the information they need.
“I will tell you it’s happening a little more outside of the New Orleans region, but it is a problem and there are a few reasons for it. I think people are distrusting of the government and I can understand that people are distrusting the healthcare infrastructure and I understand that too, but we are in the middle of a pandemic this is unprecedented times and contact tracing is a powerful tool,” Kanter said.
Contact tracing is a tool that’s been used for decades during outbreaks.
It’s when public health officials find out who an infected person has come in contact with--and then they notify those people that they may have been exposed. It’s being done across the state right now-- but in different ways.
For instance, in New Orleans reservations are required at restaurants, something Orleans Parish officials say is a critical contact tracing component.
“If there were to be a case at a restaurant or a place of business in Orleans it would be very important for our public health officials to contact whoever was there so that we could get that spike under control right away,” Beau Tidwell, City of New Orleans Communications Director, said.
And while neighboring parish president Cynthia Lee Sheng says contact tracing and testing is critical -- restaurant reservations are not required there.
And as the state continues its fight against COVID-19 with contact tracing being one of its most powerful weapons against the virus. Kanter says if the public chooses to not cooperate, it could put others at risk.
While Kanter understands people may be reluctant to tell contact tracers who their contacts are-- he stresses that -- names and information are never disclosed. Health officials want to assure the public that the process is 100 percent confidential.
