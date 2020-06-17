Ja’Marian Peterson is a leader on and off the field for DLS

“He listens to the messages. We preach on being humble and hungry. Not the guy talking all the time, and is overconfident. The way he works very single day right now, he’s a humble young man. It’s in the classroom, when you see him in the community. I see him with his family watching his little brothers play. Just a humble young man. When he get’s that opportunity to be on the field, he’s hungry, he’s hungry to prove to people. The most important thing is he’s young. He’s going to graduate De La Salle High School at 17 years old. Head to college at 17. Somebody’s going to get a very, very, good young man,” said DLS head coach Ryan Manale.