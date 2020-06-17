Ja’Marian Peterson is a leader on and off the field for DLS

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Ja’Marian Peterson is the total package for the De La Salle Cavaliers. The defensive end is a beast in the weight room, excels on the field and in the classroom.
“He listens to the messages. We preach on being humble and hungry. Not the guy talking all the time, and is overconfident. The way he works very single day right now, he’s a humble young man. It’s in the classroom, when you see him in the community. I see him with his family watching his little brothers play. Just a humble young man. When he get’s that opportunity to be on the field, he’s hungry, he’s hungry to prove to people. The most important thing is he’s young. He’s going to graduate De La Salle High School at 17 years old. Head to college at 17. Somebody’s going to get a very, very, good young man,” said DLS head coach Ryan Manale.
Those colleges, without a doubt are taking notice. Peterson has offers from multiple Power-5 conference schools.
“I really appreciate it, it’s all a blessing. I’m just happy coaches took a chance on me. My most recent offer was probably Indiana. Washington State, Memphis, Tulane, Purdue, Boston College,” said Ja’Marian Peterson.
De La Salle has appeared in the state championship game two of the last three years. Peterson is hoping to make it three out of four.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.