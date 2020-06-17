Mandeville man jailed on child pornography charges

MANDEVILLE, La. (WVUE) -The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested a Mandeville man Tuesday (June 16) on child pornography charges.
In early March, the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office was contacted by an out-of-state family member who was concerned Michael Bush Sr. was potentially “grooming” some of his under-age guitar students.
According to a sheriff’s office spokesperson, the family member told detectives they were concerned because 20 years ago they had found images of child pornography on a laptop owned by Bush.
As part of a joint investigation with the Louisiana Bureau of Investigations, detectives obtained a search warrant for Bush’s residence.
On, May 29, a search of the home was conducted and electronic devices were confiscated. Marijuana and drug paraphernalia were also located in the home.
Upon examination, detectives located three images of child pornography on the electronics collected at the residence, and warrants were obtained for Bush’s arrest on three counts of Pornography Involving Juveniles and one count each of Possession of marijuana and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
