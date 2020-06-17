Mayor Cantrell pens letter to citizens of New Orleans after protesters came to her home

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -Mayor Latoya Cantrell tells protesters who came to her house that their goal needs to be better aligned with the tactics they chose.
In a lengthy post, the mayor says the “Hospitality Workers Alliance” should have taken their protest to Baton Rouge instead of her doorsteps.
The letter was posted to the mayor’s Facebook page.
In it, she says protesters terrorized her 12-year-old daughter.
In the letter, Cantrell says the city is at a pivotal moment.
To the protesters who were at her home Friday afternoon, she says she hears them.
The group “Hospitality Workers Alliance” said they took their concerns to the mayor’s home because they want her and city council to write legislation that can better protect workers.
But the mayor says her doorstep is the wrong place to bring this argument because it’s a decision by the legislature.
“It cannot be about misdirected anger. It cannot be about empty gestures. It cannot be about storming angrily into a residential neighborhood leaving my daughter feeling terrorized, a 12-year-old black girl, whose mother rose from the epicenter of the crack cocaine epidemic, whose family did not come from a place of privilege at all.”
Hospitality workers say they want hazard pay, better benefits and freedom from harrasment and discrimination.
Mayor cantrell says she is open to having a dialogue with the group.
