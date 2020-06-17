Nicondra: Another shot of dry air

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - More pleasant conditions stick around with dry air settling back in as another weak boundary circulates around low pressure along the east coast. Lots of blue sky and just a few puffy fair weather clouds make for a nice stretch into Father’s Day weekend. High pressure over the Gulf of Mexico will push back to the west by the end of the weekend. That will allow southerly winds from the Gulf to restore moisture. Rain chances return late Sunday and by the start of the week expect typical summer coverage of 30 to 40%. The tropics look quiet over the next several days.