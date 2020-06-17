NOFD investigating overnight fire at Lakeview bar

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -New Orleans firefighters are on scene at Parlay’s bar in Lakeview.
Details are limited, but there is heavy damage on the outside of the building and the bar’s windows are busted out.
The bar is located at 870 Harrison Ave.
It’s unclear if anyone was injured.
The owner of Lakeview Burgers and Seafood next door says she got a phone call around 4:30 a.m. from the alarm company regarding the alarm going off.
A cause is unknown.
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.