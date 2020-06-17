NOPD investigating a shooting in New Orleans East

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting in New Orleans East that has left one man injured.
NOPD was contacted by a local hospital around 8:45 a.m. after a man arrived by private conveyance with a gunshot wound.
Through their investigation, it was discovered that the shooting occurred near the intersection of Downman Road and Morrison Road.
The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.
If anyone has any information about the shooting, they are asked to contact Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.
