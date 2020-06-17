NOPD seeking suspect in connection to shooting at Duncan Plaza

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The New Orleans Police Department is looking for 20-year-old Taja Reaux who is wanted for an aggravated battery by shooting.
Reaux allegedly shot a woman in the chest near Duncan Plaza, located in the 300 block of Loyola Avenue, on Thursday, June 11.
Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Reaux is asked to contact Eighth District detectives at 504-658-6080 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.
