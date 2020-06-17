St. Augustine HS receives $1.5 million donation from Twitter co-founder

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - St. Augustine High School has been awarded $1.5 million from Twitter co-founder and CEO Jack Dorsey making it the school’s largest one time donation.
Dorsey’s donation was made through his #StartSmall initiative that highlights a series initiatives and programs geared towards building transformative academic experiences for students.
The money will go towards new academic programs and upgrades to classrooms, science labs and other facilities to provide technological advancements that will help to change the school’s curriculum.
Dorsey hopes that the new programs will help students meet the challenges of today’s world.
“We cannot overstate the power and reach of this transformational and game-changing gift from Mr. Jack Dorsey and #StartSmall,” says St. Augustine High School President and CEO Dr. Kenneth St. Charles. “This gift allows our school and students to continue to have a tremendous impact not only on out local and regional communities but out entire nation.”
“Upon entering the halls of St. Augustine High School, I was immediately inspired by the confidence, ambition and passion exhibited by each of the young men. I knew then, that the opportunity to support these students and future students was much larger than an classroom visit,” says T.J. Adeshola, head of the sports partnerships at Twitter. “While I routinely find myself in awe of Jack, the #StartSmall team and the work that they do, I’m especially proud to see St. Augustine and my good friend Aulston Taylor, Chief Developer Officer at the school, benefit from this wonderful, generous gift.”
The school plans to also use a portion of the donation to assist families who recently experienced financial difficulties due to the COVID-19 virus.
