St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office searching for rape suspect

ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. (WVUE) -The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a Lacombe-area man who is wanted on First Degree Rape charges.
Police say on May 28 Kendrick Ordogne, 17, and Solomon Jones, 18, raped a 25-year-old mentally impaired woman at two locations in the Lacombe area.
Solomon Jones was arrested, but Kendrick Orgogne is still wanted for three counts of First Degree Rape and two counts of Second-degree Kidnapping.
Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Lopez with the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office by calling (985) 276-1339 or (985) 898-2338.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.