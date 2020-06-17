Stevie Wonder sends letter in support of renaming Jefferson Davis Pkwy. to honor Dr. Norman Francis

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - New Orleans City Councilmember Helena Moreno says she received a letter from Singer Stevie Wonder Wednesday pledging his support for the city renaming Jefferson Davis Parkway to honor Dr. Norman Francis.
Calls to rename Jefferson Davis Parkway have been reignited with the recent protests of the shooting death of George Floyd.
Take Em Down NOLA has pushed for the removal of all Confederate-era monuments and street names. In 2017, the city removed four monuments including a statue of Jefferson Davis that stood at the intersection of Jefferson Davis Pkwy. and Canal Street.
The organization recently held a press conference calling for the removal of more Confederate-era statues and the changing of many streets.
It has been suggested that Jefferson Davis Parkway be changed to honor Dr. Norman Francis who served as president of Xavier University from 1968 until he retired in 2015.
In Stevie Wonder’s letter’s addressed to Moreno, the singer says, “We must honor and cherish those who inspire and unite us, as compared to those who dishonored us and did not treat all people as created equal.”
This is not the first time Stevie Wonder has called for changes like this. He famously pushed for Martin Luther King Day to become a national holiday. MLK Day was signed into law in November 1983 and officially observed in 1986.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.