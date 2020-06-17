Two deputies back at work after violent protest raises questions

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -Friends and family of the organizers of Tuesday’s West Bank protest are disappointed with the violent turn of events.
They say their desires for more transparent investigations and police body cams may have gotten lost, but they promise to press forward
In the midst of a Tuesday scuffle on the West Bank Expressway, that saw two deputies and two protesters injured, a voice of calm.
“I got between the protesters and the police line and I asked the police to just give me a second to get them off the bridge,” Ashonta Wyatt, with the group ‘Village Keepers’, said.
The families of police shooting victims Keeven Robinson, Chris Joseph and Modesto Reyes started out the day with a call for reform.
But the head of the local chapter of the NAACP says things got out of hand when outsiders went up the expressway ramp where they were confronted by deputies with shields and a tank.
“I don’t know all those individuals who brought the barricade that was wrong,” Gaylor Spiller with the Westbank chapter of the NAACP, said.
Spiller suspects protestors who weren't affiliated with the affected families brought the rally in a different direction.
"I don't like that and the family didn't like it," she said.
Spiller says she was also troubled by the late afternoon arrest of one of the protesters, Nathaniel Smith, who was charged with battery on a police officer.
When the deputies slammed him into the ground and he had put his hands up in the air to surrender that was excessive force.
She and others say it's time for police body cams in Jefferson Parish, something which could cost the sheriffs office more than $2 million.
“Every time the issue of money comes up I think what price can you put on a dead body?” Wyatt said.
Bodycam supporters say they would help solve many unanswered questions.
“If we have individual officers who have gone beyond policy that should be a concern for everyone,” Rep. Rodney Lyons (D-Harvey) said.
Jefferson Parish officials are said to be considering body cams, an issue which the legislature could take up this week.
Deputies arrested five people Tuesday on charges ranging from battery on a police officer to inciting a riot.
One of those arrested was from Minnesota while three are from New Orleans. One was listed with an unknown hometown.
The sheriff’s office says the two injured deputies are ok and back on the job.
