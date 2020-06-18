Bruce: The Dry Trend To Continue Into Father’s Day Weekend

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The hot days and mild nights pattern will continue into Friday. We will begin a transition to higher humidity as the weekend wears on. Although we stay mostly dry into Sunday, changes are coming as we see a return flow from the Gulf starting next week.
Highs through the rest of the week on into the weekend stick to the low 90s with feels like readings in the middle 90s.
The pattern change I spoke of earlier is expected by the second half of the weekend and especially into next week. Humidity levels will start to climb bringing those daily downpours back into the mix. A mixture of sun and storms will return to the forecast by Sunday and continue through much of next week. Although highs may step back to around 90 the increase in humidity will likely send feels like readings higher.
The tropics remain quiet for now.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.