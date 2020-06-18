City Council to create committee for removal of Confederate-era monuments and street names

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The process of removing or renaming streets and monuments in New Orleans could become much easier Thursday.
The New Orleans City Council is expected to create a new committee tasked with identifying and making recommendations on how to move forward.
Jefferson Davis Parkway could become one of the first street names to be changed as the City Council will have a first reading to replace the name with former Xavier University President Norman C. Francis.
Xavier University currently sits on a roadway named after Davis who was President of the Confederate states.
Current President of Xavier University Dr. Reynold Verret says changing Jefferson Davis Pkwy. is about more than a name. It is about Dr. Francis’ legacy that both their students and the city should embody.
The change has actually been petitioned for years but now City Councilmember Helena Moreno is taking up that charge with resounding support, including from former Mayor Mitch Landrieu, the entire City Council, senators from other states and even singer Stevie Wonder.
However, some people, like Louisiana Senator Bill Cassidy, have a different take.
“I will say though here is a slippery slope to where we go into a cancel culture where we make ourselves feel better by canceling out those which we do not want to think of. If that had been done throughout our history as a nation we would not have a progress in Civil Rights which we now have,” says Cassidy.
“The Confederate names and Confederate statues came long after reconstruction, it was basically a historical re-write, an attempt to rewrite southern history,” says Dr. Robert Collins.
Moreno says the changes won’t come overnight and it will likely be a couple of months until Jefferson Davis Pkwy is changed even after the council presents the first reading Thursday.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.