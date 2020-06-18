City Park: Please pick up your weekend trash

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - If you have plans to celebrate Father's Day at New Orleans City Park this weekend, the park asks that you take home your trash.
With fewer staff working because of the COVID-19 pandemic, piles of trash are left by some visitors, especially on Mondays.
Volunteers are now being asked to come in, to help clean the park. And visitors are reminded to take home anything they bring with them into the public space.
“It would help so much if everybody could of the park as something that they need to be a good steward to, not just the people that are paid to take care of it,” City Park Spokesperson Amanda Frentz said. “And people love the park so much and we know they love coming to the park, we just need that little bit of extra help right now just during the pandemic.”
Volunteers are needed at city park for everything from picking up trash to painting and even helping to cut the grass.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.