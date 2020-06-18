CJ Willis transfers from LSU to Louisiana-Lafayette

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU baseball player CJ Willis announced Wednesday, June 17 that he has transferred to the University of Louisiana-Lafayette.
Willis batted .196 in 29 games with the Tigers. In 2020, he only made one start in 17 games and was 0-for-4 with three strikeouts.
He played outfield and first base at LSU, while also getting playing time as a designated hitter and pinch runner.
The 6-foot-2, 193-pound sophomore from Ruston was originally a 39th-round draft pick of the Tampa Bay Rays out of high school.
