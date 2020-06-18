Former LSU guard Tremont Waters named G League Rookie of the Year

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Former LSU guard Tremont Waters, who currently plays for the Maine Red Claws, has been named the 2019-20 NBA G League Rookie of the Year, officials announced Thursday, June 18.
The 5-foot-10, 175-pound former Tiger averaged 18.0 points, 7.3 assists (6th in G League), 3.2 rebounds, and 1.89 steals in 36 games for Maine. In 10 of those games, he scored at least 20 points and dished out seven assists.
He scored a season-high 33 points and had seven assists in a 155-131 win over the Greensboro Swarm.
Waters was selected by the Boston Celtics in the second round (No. 51 overall) in the 2019 NBA Draft and signed to a two-way contract. He has played in 10 games with the Celtics.
