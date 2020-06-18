Gendusa’s looks to continue business after devastating fire

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The owner of a popular Rivertown restaurant in Kenner is wasting no time getting back to business after a devastating fire earlier this week.
Owner of Gendusa’s Italian Market, Troy Gendusa has gained a ton of support from the community.
On Williams Boulevard across from the restaurant there is now a silver lining as the restaurant looks to host patrons outdoors.
Gendusa, who hopes to have business back up within a few days, says they will be resuming business with a steak night and then slowly build.
“We’re going to have a 20 to 60 foot dining room enclosed with air conditioning,” says Gendusa. “I’ve got a kitchen now bigger than I had in my restaurant.”
Gendusa says it’s the loyalty of his customers and help from area businesses such as Drago’s Seafood and Zea’s that helped him get back up and running.
“I mean, I know people love my food, but I didn’t know they loved me that much. But we’re going to get through it,” says Gendusa. “I have been inundated with so many people trying to pre-order steaks.”
Gendusa says they are just in the beginning stages of Gendusa’s getting back to it. They’re obviously not going anywhere.
