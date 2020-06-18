’I continue to love LSU’ - Ryan Perrilloux reflects on mistakes and accomplishments

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Ryan Perrilloux is without a doubt one of the biggest “what ifs” in LSU football history.
The East St. John High athlete joined the Tigers in 2005 as one of the most highly sought-after players in the country. Perrilloux was a dangerous dual-threat quarterback who spurned the Texas Longhorns at the last moment for the Tigers and first-year head coach Les Miles.
In this interview, Perrilloux reflects on his mistakes and accomplishments, saying both helped to shape the man he is today.
He certainly played a significant role in LSU’s 2007 national championship team, with the highlight starting the Tigers’ 21-14 SEC Championship win over the Tennessee Volunteers. Perrilloux was named the MVP of the contest, finishing 20-of-30 passing for 243 yards and touchdown, while also scoring on a two-point conversion.
Perrilloux was all set to be LSU’s starting quarterback in 2008 following the Tigers’ 38-24 BCS Championship win over Ohio State. However, the off-the-field issues that had already plagued his first three years with the Tigers came to a head for Perrilloux in the spring of that season. He would skip class and meetings, before eventually being dismissed from the program for good by Miles.
