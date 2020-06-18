Louisiana health officials concerned about rise in Covid-19 cases

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards says health officials are seeing a concerning rise in Covid-19 cases and hospitalizations across the state.
There have been over 42-hundred new cases in just 7 days, the majority are believed to be the result of community spread.
“It is still very much here with us and it is present in every community across the State of Louisiana,” said Edwards. “The numbers that we have been seeing over the last several days proves that we just can’t afford to become complacent; there are several regions of the State now that have developed into areas of real concern.”
The Assistant Secretary of the Louisiana Office of Public Health says 90% of the new cases are coming from the general community with only around 9% coming from congregate settings like nursing homes.
“Your question about protests, we certainly are hearing as we reach out to folks, some people who say well that was the first time I really left my house and now I’ve got Covid, so, maybe there is an association there but it’s not a significant trend in what we’re seeing here,” said Alexander Billioux, M.D., Assistant Secretary of the Louisiana Office of Public Health.
While the state says the current data is not showing protests are the driving factor behind the increase in cases, both the State and the City of New Orleans are asking demonstrators to take precautions, like wearing masks, staying outside and keeping 6 feet of distance between each other.
“As folks are out and active right now with the various peaceful protest activities, we’re asking that if you protest, get tested, it’s free, it’s available, it’s a very easy process, the mobile sites are all over the city,” said City of New Orleans Communications Director, Beau Tidwell.
The State is expected to make an announcement early next week about whether or not Louisiana stays in Phase 2. The Governor says everyone should take personal responsibility and practice mitigation measures.
“Some people want to pin the growth in cases on specific holidays, whether it was Memorial Day, the truth is we, like the rest of the country, have eased restrictions, we have more businesses open, we have more employees back at work, we have more customers going into these places, people are coming into contact with each other much more frequently and I am absolutely convinced by the way, all of that can happen without cases spiking so long as you do it within the way that we have set forth here in the State of Louisiana,” said Edwards.
