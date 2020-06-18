More than 2,000 counterfeit designer face masks seized in New Orleans, Shreveport

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers assigned to the Ports of New Orleans and Shreveport seized more than 2,000 unapproved face masks bearing counterfeit designer logos.
A shipment of 990 counterfeit Chanel face masks were seized in Shreveport June 10.
consignment facilities, and had been shipped from Vietnam and China, authorities said.
On June 9, a shipment was discovered in New Orleans which contained 1,208 face masks with Burberry, Supreme and Gucci logos.
Both shipments were seized for bearing counterfeit trademarks.
“This is another example of the hard work and diligence shown by our CBP officers,” said Terri Edwards, CBP Port of New Orleans Director. “On one hand, our officers have kept potentially harmful counterfeit items from being introduced into the U.S. commerce. We must do our part to keep the American public protected, especially in the wake of COVID-19. Also, by seizing these shipments, our officers protected the intellectual property rights of legitimate businesses, keeping their trademarks from being used maliciously.”
In Fiscal Year 2019, CBP seized more than 27,599 shipments containing goods with IPR violations with a total estimated manufacturer’s suggested retail price of more than $1.5 billion, if the goods had been genuine.
You can learn more about fake goods and the dangers they cause here. www.cbp.gov/fakegoodsrealdangers.
The Port of New Orleans is located in the historic U.S. Custom House, located in the Central Business District of New Orleans. Its area of operation covers 250 miles of the Mississippi River, including airports in Gramercy, Shreveport, Lake Charles, and Baton Rouge.
