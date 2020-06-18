Music venues not permitted to reopen; Here is how one venue owner is responding

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - There’s been confusion surrounding live music venues across the state. Today, the governor and his team clarified they are not included in phase 2.
Venues in the metro area say more needs to be done to help save the industry.
It’s almost a distant memory of hundreds of people packing up to the stage to hear a live music performance.
Howling Wolf music club owner, Howie Kaplan says they want to make sure people are safe, but without these performances, not only his business but the industry is greatly hurting.
“We were the first to close and will be the last to open because at this point in time how many people want to sit in a room with 300 other people,” Kaplan said.
Under Louisiana’s phase two, the governor clarified live music venues are not allowed.
The state will allow for some establishments to apply to host live music, but only after completing some HVAC upgrades and implementing some other safety measures.
Kaplan says venues across the state and the country have researched how to reopen safe and says he was hoping for more conversations on the state and local level.
“The windscreen you put on a microphone it comes on and comes off so we have a sponsor that’s agreed to buy 500 of them so each musician can have their own windscreen,” Kaplan said. “If you understand how the horn works or the way a flute works or any of these things work it’s not blowing air it’s blowing sound test the sound is created inside the floor and that’s why they have spit valve on his thing it’s not spraying it out.”
No one’s performed a note on the Howlin Wolf stage for months and Kaplan fears if that doesn’t change soon stages across the country will fall silent.
The state fire marshal’s office says about 30 venues across the state have submitted applications to host live music.
