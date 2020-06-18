NOFD fighting four-alarm fire in Downtown New Orleans on Chartres Street

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The New Orleans Fire Department is working to put out a four-alarm fire in the French Quarter.
As of 9:31 p.m., the fire was contained to the attic of the Quarter House Hotel and hasn’t spread to surrounding buildings. The building was vacant except for the building manager, who was able to exit, according to Firefighter union president Aaron Mischler.
He also stated two firefighters were taken to the hospital with smoke inhalation. One of those firefighters was lost in the building and had to be rescued from the fifth floor.
The fire is located at 129 Chartres in the French Quarter, according to a tweet from the City.
The following streets are currently closed to traffic: Canal, Royal, Iberville and Chartres
