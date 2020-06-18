Zack: The dry heat continues into the weekend

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Hot is hot at this time of year but this small reprieve from the humidity is certainly welcomed by our typical June standards.
This dry and hot pattern will continue over the next few days even as we head into the weekend. Now one or two showers will develop mainly along the coast each afternoon but coverage of any rain will be widely sporadic. Highs through the rest of the week on into the weekend stick to the low 90s with feels like readings only managing to climb into the middle 90s.
There is a change in the weather pattern expected by the second half of the weekend and especially into next week. Humidity levels will start to climb bringing those daily downpours back into the mix. A mixture of sun and storms will return to the forecast by Sunday and continue through much of next week. Although highs may step back to around 90 the increase in humidity will likely send feels like readings higher.
