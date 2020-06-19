Bruce: A Mostly Dry And Hot Father’s Day Weekend As Summer Begins

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Father’s day weekend will be mostly dry and hot. Any rain chance on Sunday will be low at 20%. Summer start tomorrow at 4:43pm and it will feel that way.
High temps will remain hot in the lower 90s as the humidity makes a comeback starting tomorrow. So the weekend all in all will be nice. Changes are coming as a wetter pattern moves in for the start of next week. Expect more of the afternoon garden variety showers and thunderstorms as the humidity will be high. Rain chances will be in the 40-50% range next week.
