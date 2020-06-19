Business owners discuss one week into Phase Two

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Even though city leaders say tourists are returning. There are reminders everywhere that things are different.
Compared to the Bourbon Street before the pandemic. This is still a very quiet night. But under phase two, It feels like the city is trying to return to some form of normalcy.
New Orleans has been enjoying the privileges of phase two for about a week. But some are venturing out for a dine-in meal for the first time.
“We kind of watched and saw how things were going to go and it seem like there wasn’t a whole lot of increasing people being sick,” said New Orleans resident Jordan Polhemus
Prepared with hand sanitizer and some shade for the dog, Jordan Polhemus says they do feel comfortable re-entering public spaces, happy to see many are wearing masks around town.
“We’ve been into a few stores some of them say please wear a mask some of them will have masks for those who don’t have any so really comfortable,” Polhemus said.
But for those looking for a different scene on Bourbon Street.
it’s mixed reactions about the mask requirements and sparse crowds.
“For the most part half of the masks the other part not but we’ve been enjoying making the most of it,” resident Gary Johnson said.
“Just to be out here in the environment again it’s not too crowded got a few people out here it’s just good to be walking on Bourbon Street again,” James Cosby Jr. said.
The city’s come so far in reducing community spread of Covid-19, and mayor LaToya Cantrell says now that the rest of the state is seeing some spikes, it’s even more important for locals to mask up, and encourage visitors to do the same.
It is a requirement for bar and restaurant workers to wear a mask.
Some of the workers we spoke to say they’re happy to do so especially if it allows them to come back to work.
