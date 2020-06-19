City recovers John McDonogh bust after it was pulled from Mississippi River

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A statue of John McDonogh that was removed from Duncan Plaza and thrown into the Mississippi River on Saturday, June 13, has been recovered by the City of New Orleans, according to officials.
Caleb Wassell, 28, and Michaela Davis, 32, were identified as the subjects who transported the statue. The suspects were apprehended and taken into custody. Wassell was booked with theft, possession of stolen goods, inciting a felony and inciting a riot. Davis was booked with principal to theft, inciting a felony, battery on a police officer, resisting an officer and possession of marijuana.
The New Orleans Police Department was looking for one other person in connection with the monument being vandalized.
The city said Friday the bust was returned and his being stored in a safe location. They said there will be no further comment.
