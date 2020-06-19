Gunman fires into popular Mid-City restaurant injuring 1 person

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Someone shot a person inside Neyow’s restaurant in Mid-City on Thursday night.
The owners put plywood over the window that was shattered from the gunfire. Broken glass littered the sidewalk and front of the restaurant.
The New Orleans Police Department said the victim was shot in the arm while sitting in the restaurant around 9 p.m. in the 3300 blk. of Bienville St.
FOX 8 has not heard if the person shot was a patron or employee or if they were the intended target. So far, no arrests have been made.
