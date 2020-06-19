Latest New Orleans Covid-19 report shows fewer cases

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -New Orleans reports 11 fewer cases since the last report Wednesday. But, there have been three new deaths.
We spoke with a LCMC Health emergency medicine doctor who tells us they’re currently at the lowest number of hospitalized patients they’ve seen so far during the Covid-19 pandemic. At the hospital system’s peak, that number hit almost 400 patients system wide. Currently, it’s around 20. But, Jeffrey Elder, M.D., says it’s important to remember the virus is still here. And, to avoid seeing a spike in numbers, he says people must remember to practice mitigation measures.
"We want people to remember this virus has not gone away, it's still in the community, so, you just have to do all those smart things, wear your mask, wash hands, distance as appropriate, as the phases open up, just because we have entered phase 2 doesn't mean you don't have to wear a mask when you are in public. While you can go to some places that have opened up, like restaurants, you still have to be smart about what you're doing," said Elder.
Elder also stresses patients shouldn’t be afraid to go to the ER if they have a medical emergency because they’re concerned about a Covid-19 exposure. He says hospitals have put good infection control measures into place.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.