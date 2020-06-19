Man arrested in connection with May 2 Bogalusa shooting death

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Bogalusa Police Department said after an extensive investigation into the disappearance and murder of Dominique James, that took place on May 2, detectives arrested and charged Derek Moss Jr. Moss was charged with Felony Obstruction of Justice and being in Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon.
Police determined through GPS location data, cell phone text messaging, and multiple interviews, that Moss was in the area where the body of Dominique James was found, on the day James was murdered.
The forensic analysis of cell tower information confirmed that Moss traveled from Bogalusa to the area west of Bogalusa, where James’ body was disposed of, remained there for approximately 17 minutes, then immediately returned to Bogalusa, police said.
Officers believe that Moss took an active role in the disposal of James’ body. Moss, being a prior convicted felon, was also found to have been in possession of a firearm, while detectives investigated the matter.
It is not believed that the firearm was used in the murder of James.
Detectives are continuing the investigation, and further forensic evidence analysis remains pending at the crime lab. Detectives believe that Moss did not act alone, and are continuing to pursue leads in the case, to identify and charge all parties involved in the murder of James.
Police believe that James was murdered at a location, other than the location where his vehicle and body were found, indicating that one perpetrator had to have driven the victim’s vehicle to the body dump site, while another perpetrator had to have picked up the driver of the victim’s vehicle, once it was hidden in the wooded area.
Derek Moss Jr., who was already incarcerated in the Parish Jail in Franklinton, on a Probation and Parole violation, was served with the active warrants for his arrest, and booked into the Parish Jail on the charges of Obstruction of Justice and Convicted Felon in Possession of a Firearm.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.