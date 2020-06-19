New Orleans Health Department investigating clusters of COVID-19

Parish update related to COVID-19
June 19, 2020 at 6:20 PM CDT - Updated June 19 at 6:20 PM

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The New Orleans Health Department and Louisiana Department of Health is investigating a cluster of COVID-19 cases in Orleans Parish.

According to the report, the clusters are being identified in relation to a New Orleans high school graduation partner and a large gathering outside at a bar, which was located outside of Orleans Parish.

They are saying the clusters appear to be affecting young people, who are residents in Orleans Parish.

The city is urging residents to take extra precautions to prevent the further spread of COVID-19.

Clusters are also being identified at bars in Baton Rouge, La. as well.

