’For a nine year old, that’s terrifying:’ New Orleans East woman says two men stole her car, with her stepdaughter inside

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - A New Orleans East woman says two men carjacked her father's car with her 9-year-old stepdaughter in the back.
She said the encounter happened right in her driveway.
"I was so scared, I was so shaken to a point where I couldn't even dial 9-1-1 correctly. That's how shaken up I was," the woman said.
FOX 8 is protecting the identity of the woman, who said she and her stepdaughter were getting ready to run errands Thursday afternoon when two men jumped into her father’s cars that she left running.
"As I was going to my car to get the jumping cable, the young guy that passed me up, he hopped in the car and backed up off the driveway, and I noticed the car was going really fast, so I knew it wasn't my father," she said.
She said she chased after the car.
"I grabbed the handle of the passenger's seat, the side, and as soon as I grabbed it, the door swung open, and that's when I got this scar right here on my finger," she said.
Little did the carjacker know, the woman's stepdaughter was in the back seat.
"I thought they were just gonna get in and maybe get out because I thought they were just joking, but as soon as I realized that they were actually trying to steal it, I was frozen," the 9-year-old said.
She saID they finally realized she was in the back seat down the block.
"When he first got in, he had no idea there was a child in the back. so, when he realized I was actually there when the car started moving, he's like get out! and since I was frozen, I didn't really pay attention to his words," she said.
After the driver let the little girl out, she grabbed her stepmother's purse.
No one got hurt and the two say they're still processing what happened.
"When I woke up this morning, I thought all this, what happened yesterday, everything was a nightmare," the 9-year-old said.
“This experience, it scared the living thing out of me, and for her too, to experience that, and for her to wake up in the morning like this morning, saying that she thought it was a dream, but it wasn’t. For a nine-year-old, that’s terrifying,” the woman said.
The woman says they did file a police report.
She says the car stolen was a silver Lexus RX, and the two men looked between 15 to 17 years old.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.