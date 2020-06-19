Ongoing pandemic causing financial stress for hospitals say experts

We were unsuccessful in our request for comment from LCMC Health which operates UMC New Orleans, Children’s Hospital, Touro Infirmary, New Orleans East Hospital and West Jefferson Medical Center, nor did the Ochsner Health System or East Jefferson Hospital provide comment for this story as requested by FOX 8.Hospitals remain on the frontlines as the COVID-19 pandemic persists and cases rise, and even as medical facilities fulfill their mission of treating patients and saving lives the health crisis is causing financial pain, according to experts who focus on the hospital industry.