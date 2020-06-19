Shelby: Sunny, Dry Conditions Continue

The hot, sunny, dry pattern continues for a couple more days before a more typical summer pattern arrives next week. Highs will reach the low 90s today through Sunday with little, if any, rain. The humidity won’t be brutal and mornings will be considered pleasant by June standards.
That all changes next week, though, as the muggies and rain chances return. Highs will top out near 90 each day with a 40-50% chance for rain. The overnights won’t cool down as much and the humidity will be high.
Good ol’ Saharan dust will be crossing the Atlantic over the weekend and even pushing into the Gulf next week. This dry air helps to limit tropical developments, so no development is expected for the next 5 days at least.
