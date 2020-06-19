15-year-old girl missing from eastern New Orleans

At about 11:40 p.m. on June 17, 2020, the mother of 15-year-old Juayonna Carruth, appx. 5′2″, appx. 143 pounds was checking on the girl while she was at a location in the 12300 block of North I-10 Service Road. The mother learned that Carruth had gone missing from the location and that her whereabouts were unknown, police said.