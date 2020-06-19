15-year-old girl missing from eastern New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans police are looking for a teenager who has been missing from eastern New Orleans since Wednesday.
At about 11:40 p.m. on June 17, 2020, the mother of 15-year-old Juayonna Carruth, appx. 5′2″, appx. 143 pounds was checking on the girl while she was at a location in the 12300 block of North I-10 Service Road. The mother learned that Carruth had gone missing from the location and that her whereabouts were unknown, police said.
Anyone with additional information on Carruth’s whereabouts is asked to contact NOPD Seventh District detectives at 504-658-6070 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.