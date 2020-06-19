Zack: The dry heat continues into the weekend

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The dry heat is a better alternative than the humidity at this time of year so enjoy it while it last because changes are coming.
At least in the short term we will not see much in the way of change as we round out the week with the same weather story. Highs this afternoon will top out in the low 90s with that lower humidity keeping our feels like readings bearable by June standards.
Father’s Day weekend is when things slowly start to change around here as the lower humidity begins to exit bringing in a hotter, more humid feel. This will make those lower 90s this weekend feel a bit more oppressive but the increasing moisture will also bring increasing rain chances. I think we stay dry for Saturday before a few more storms creep into that Father’s Day forecast.
It’s really not until next week when true summer moves in as we see our typical mixture of sun and storms each day. Rain coverage will be around 40-50% during the afternoon hours as highs top out near 90.
