Children ages 3-13 march for racial justice

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Kids ages 3 to 13 marched or were pushed in strollers with signs advocating for change and celebrating the Black Lives Matter movement.
“I think that police brutality is definitely kind of depressing,” said 9 year old Langston Davis.
“I think that we’re children and we learn from the examples that people are setting. And the example of systemically killing unarmed black people is terrible. We need to change this now before other people grow up thinking it’s OK.”
Alanah Odoms with the ACLU of Louisiana helped organize the event at Longue Vue House & Gardens, and says the marches were separated into two age groups to control social distancing and also to better communicate and understand how each child feels about the current events.
“The ACLU children’s march is an opportunity for children’s voices to be heard. We are in a time in our nation of racial injustice and a movement of racial equality for all people, where we’re all gathering together despite our races, despite our classes, despite our neighborhoods, raising our voices and saying we want a different future,” said Odoms.
“Age appropriateness is one of the most important things you can do when talking to your kids about race. You can do it in a friendly way but you have to make sure that you use kid friendly language. Kids understand fairness and unfairness. They understand kindness and unkindness. So we spent our time focusing on those core issues with our babies and then with our 8 to 13 group, they’re a little bit more mature. So we can really start to talk about issues of police violence, we can talk about injustice.”
Parents and even organizers of some of the larger protests around the area say that getting kids to think and process how they feel during such a historical time will dictate how the world could change for the better.
“You assume that a 3 and 5 year old don’t understand but they really do,” said Stephen Jones, who brought both of his kids to attend the march.
“They’re taking in everything and interestingly enough, my daughter recently asked me ‘why do police hurt people?' So i’m having to kind of re-train her in that space, saying you know this is what happens sometimes, but the police are mostly here to protect and serve.”
“They are the change agents. they are the ones who are going to make sure that we do see a brighter tomorrow,” said J. Christopher Johnson, who recently organized a protest with Mobilizing Millennials.
“So why not be here at an vent that’s dedicated to them? Where they understand what’s going on and the message is conveyed in a way that’s not too much, but they’re still able to understand the seriousness of it all.”
