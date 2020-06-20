JPSO investigating traffic fatality in Harvey

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a traffic fatality near the intersection of Destrehan Avenue and Lapalco Boulevard.
Sheriff Joseph Lopinto reports deputies arrived at the single-vehicle crash around 3:30 a.m. Saturday. The vehicle appeared to have struck a tree and the female driver and sole occupant was ejected, according to JPSO.
The female was pronounced dead on the scene.
No further information is immediately available.
