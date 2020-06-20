Shelby: Spotty Storm Chances Return

We’ll finish off the weekend with more hot and sunny conditions. Highs will top out in the low 90s for Father’s Day with a bit more humidity. The increase in the muggies will also allow for a few spotty storms during the afternoon. Humidity will continue to rise as we start the week and a very typical summer feel will take hold. Expect highs near 90 each day with a mix of sun and afternoon storms.
Be on the lookout for some orange sunrises and sunsets as Saharan dust moves our way. While allergy sufferers may not be a huge fan of the extra dust in the air, we can all appreciate the lack of tropical activity thanks to the dry stream of air crossing the Atlantic!
