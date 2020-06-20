WATCH LIVE 2 p.m: New Orleans Health Dept. news conference on Coronavirus clusters traced to graduation party

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -Health officials are investigating two new clusters of COVID-19 affecting young people. They say the clusters are both out of Orleans parish and are likely linked to large gatherings of high schoolers.
Mayor Latoya Cantrell tweeted the message Friday afternoon, along with an article about new COVID clusters. The city’s article indicates the two separate clusters likely originated from a New Orleans graduation party and a large, non-physically distanced gathering at a bar in another parish.
Leaders with the Louisiana Department of Health say these young people also risk unknowingly exposing their parents or grandparents to the disease.
