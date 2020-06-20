Zack: Weekend starts hot, dry but rain not too far away

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - All good things must come to an end, that’s if you really want to call this hot and dry pattern we have been in over the past week “good”.
Today will be the last day of the dry heat across the area as we will enjoy one more day of mostly dry skies and hot temperatures. Highs will manage the low 90s with that hint of lower humidity sticking around. This will keep our afternoon feels like values in the middle 90s which is certainly bearable for this time of year.
One special note for today is stagnate air remains over us which allows for pollutants to get trapped at the ground. This is why there is an Air Quality Alert in effect today meaning those sensitive groups with breathing trouble should take it easy if out and about.
Father’s Day Sunday is when the change begins as moisture starts to build back in bringing a return of the afternoon downpours. Now coverage of any rain Sunday will be spotty in nature but a noticeable uptick in our daily rain coverage is coming. By the start of the new work week it looks like typical summer rolls on in with a mixture of sun and storms each and every day as highs top out near 90.
