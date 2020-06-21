Bruce: A Wet Week Ahead

Starting today for Father’s Day rain chances have returned and will diminish as we get later into the evening. We start the new week with much higher rain chances. Monday through Thursday look to be around a 60-70% coverage. Each day will bring highs near 90 with those downpours being likely each and every afternoon. Maybe be the end of the week the extra moisture over the area will begin to dissipate leading to a drying trend heading into next weekend.