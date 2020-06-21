Bruce: A Wet Week Ahead

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -The nice and dry stretch of weather with low humidity has come to an end. Rain chances are on the rise along with the humidity. June weather has returned.
Starting today for Father’s Day rain chances have returned and will diminish as we get later into the evening. We start the new week with much higher rain chances. Monday through Thursday look to be around a 60-70% coverage. Each day will bring highs near 90 with those downpours being likely each and every afternoon. Maybe be the end of the week the extra moisture over the area will begin to dissipate leading to a drying trend heading into next weekend.
One thing to watch for going into next weekend will be the Saharan dust that looks to arrive along the Gulf Coast on Wednesday. This batch of dust could be quite noticeable! The good news is the extra dust in the atmosphere by next weekend will dry things out and eliminate any chance for tropical development over the next week.
