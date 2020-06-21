Furloughed employees bring list of demands upon return to work

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Maddie Lowry is a former employee at Still Perkin Cafe on Pyrtania Street who says she was called back in to work at the start of phase one on May 13 after being furloughed for several months. She then, along with four of her co-workers, decided to approach the owner with a list of demands.
“These demands included 15 dollars an hour to cover our lost wages as well as our tips and to cover hazard pay for working during a pandemic,” said Lowry.
“Without any demonstration from the management about the safety protocol and without higher compensation for taking on a higher risk job during the pandemic, we didn’t feel that it was appropriate to call us back in to work.”
The demands also included paid sick leave, provided PPE and adherence to phase one guidelines, the last two of which the owners say they’re following.
Part owner Michael Fontham says they even recently received an excellent rating from NOLA Ready on behalf of the city on health and safety.
Kathleen Redman and Fontham are owners of Still Perkin and say they’re doing all they can to make their employees and customers feel safe, even offering a bump in pay from $8.25 to $9 an hour, but meeting all of the demands they received is simply not possible.
“I couldn’t figure out what was going on. Like who’s out there? and it was just two of my employees and about 8 to 10 other people,” said Redman.
“They were part-time. They have great flexibility in their schedule. The money they make, you know they make a lot of money in tips,” said Fontham.
“And all the people that write to us, email us, text us, we tell them the same thing, if you know of a job that these people can have and have all of their benefits paid, and have 15 dollars an hour plus tips, please line them up for the job,” said Redman.
But the issue isn’t unique for this one New Orleans coffee shop.
Protesters recently marched to Mayor Latoya Cantrell’s house, made up of hospitality workers making similar demands and claiming safety measures aren’t being met.
Joel Friedman is a Tulane law professor who specializes in many areas, including labor law. He says this pandemic and reopening of businesses has presented many questions for both sides.
“If i’m currently getting unemployment, do i have to come back if they call me?” said Friedman.
“What if i’m still afraid of contagion over there, can I use that as an excuse?”
Friedman says many people were and still are making more on unemployment than they were at their actual job, but unfortunately when it comes to employee demands, there isn’t a lot of leverage when it comes to small businesses.
“There’s leverage in numbers, but with the baristas, they’re small in number and they’re fungible. They can be replaced.”
“So if they’ve offered you a job, and it’s not exactly the same job, or it’s not for the same hours, or it’s not for exactly the same pay, that’s still going to be viewed, unless it’s widely different, to be suitable employment. And if you don’t accept that, you’re going to lose your unemployment compensation,” said Friedman.
