JPSO: Police search for missing 21-year-old Marrero man

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office is seeking help in locating 21-year-old Jamie ‘Cooley’ Butler, of Marrero.
Butler was last seen in the 1200 block of Michael Street at around 11 p.m. on Friday. He stands 5′10″ tall and weighs around 130 pounds, according to the report.
Police say he recently moved and is unfamiliar to the area. He also has a medical condition, which could may it harder for him to find his way home.
Anyone with information regarding Jamie Butler’s whereabouts is asked to call JPSO’s Missing Persons Section at 504-364-5300 or call 911.
