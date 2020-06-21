LSP: River Ridge man dead after Jefferson Parish car crash

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The Louisiana State Police is investigating a traffic fatality on Earhart Expressway that left 33-year-old William Marks dead.
LSP says the single-car accident happened around 9 a.m. on Sunday at the intersection of LA Highway 3139 and LA Highway 3154 in Jefferson Parish.
The initial report is showing the crash happened when Marks was travelling north on LA Hwy 3139 before failing to stop at the intersection of LA Hwy 3154.
Marks then exited the left side of the road before striking the levee and entering a canal.
LSP reports he was not wearing a seatbelt and was pronounced dead on the scene.
This crash remains under investigation.
